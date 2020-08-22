The Moroccan student’s body is still in France, according to the family’s lawyer.

Rabat – A Moroccan student, Ismail Essiari died in the province of Seine-Saint-Denis, northern France, three months before his family in Morocco learned about it.

The 24-year old Moroccan, who studied at the University of Orleans, died in a car accident on May 12.

His family in the Moroccan coastal city of Agadir received the news on August 9, according to Le Figaro.

A truck struck the young Moroccan, revealed the same source.

Essiari had been experiencing trouble with his roommate. As a result, the Moroccan student’s family found him a new apartment in Seine-Saint-Denis, France, French lawyer Paul Latouche told Le Figaro, noting that no one heard about him after his change of lodging.

Latouche dismissed the reason authorities had given regarding their three-month delay in informing Ismail Essiari’s family about his death, saying it could be a “big dysfunction.”

“We only know that the gendarmerie contacted the Moroccan consulate to authenticate the identity of the person, thanks to his fingerprints,” he added.

The Moroccan family’s lawyer also revealed that the deceased young student visited the Georges Daumezon psychiatric hospital in Fleury-les-Aubrais, in central France, in December 2019 and January 2020.

“When he was released, doctors said it was imperative that he return to his family,” said the lawyer, adding that the Moroccan consulate in Orleans rejected his repatriation request to join his family in Agadir.

After the consulate’s rejection the Moroccan student went to his new apartment in Seine-Saint-Denis. There he suffered a psychological complication and went for the third time to another psychological hospital that let him go.

That was the last time anyone saw Ismail Essiari, a few days before the fatal accident.

The Moroccan student’s body is still in France, waiting for the Moroccan Foreign Ministry to finance the repatriation, according to the lawyer.