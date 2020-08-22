Morocco to Adopt Remote Education in 2020-2021 Academic Year

The ministry will also offer in person education to parents wishing to send their pupils to schools instead.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has announced that the country will adopt a remote education system for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The decision comes amid the worrying situation due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said that the decision concerns all levels across Morocco in the public, private, and foreign education system.

The ministry noted, however, that in-person learning would still be an option for parents who wish their pupils to join schools instead.

The ministry also vowed to implement all preventive measures in classes to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of students and educators.

Meanwhile, the announcement emphasized that the preventive measures will include firm actions to contain the spread of the pandemic, including the wearing of face masks.

Face masks will be mandatory starting in the fifth grade at primary schools.

The ministry said that it will adapt the decision regionally or nationally depending on the development of the epidemiological situation.

The statement promised more details about the announcement in the coming days.

Morocco also postponed the regional exams to an unspecified date, with the ministry vowing it will make an announcement as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that the 2020-2021 academic year will kick off on September 1.

Administrative staff were expected to join their departments the same day, while educators had to go back to schools on September 2.

The ministry scheduled the official start of education on September 7 for pupils of primary school and for middle and high school students.