Morocco Closes More Beaches to Contain COVID-19 Spread

The country took similar measures in several provinces to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco’s authorities announced on Saturday the closure of all the beaches on the coast of the communes of Sidi Rahal Chati and Soualem Trifia in Berrechid, 38.1 kilometers from Casablanca.

The decision entered into force at midnight on Sunday.

The news comes as Morocco grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision is part of a series of actions by Moroccan authorities to straighten preventive measures and halt the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco closed a number of beaches across the country to stem the pandemic’s challenges amid notable increases in COVID-19 cases.

Authorities also closed beaches in Casablanca, Mohammedia, and others in Benslimane, including Bouznika beach.

Morocco has recorded a total of 50, 812 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March. The number includes 35,040 recoveries and 858 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 14,914.

In a speech commemorating the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People on Thursday, King Mohammed VI raised concerns over the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

He suggested an “even tighter” lockdown should the disease continue to rapidly spread across the country.

The monarch also acknowledged that several violations in terms of preventive measures occur amid the increase in the cases.

“There are people who claim that this epidemic does not exist. There are those who believe that the lifting of the lockdown means the epidemic is over, while others are behaving in an unacceptably lax and careless way,” he said.