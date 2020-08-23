Morocco Seizes 3.5 Tons of Cannabis in Mediterranan

Morocco's navy is actively involved in the country’s fight against drug and human trafficking.

Rabat – Morocco’s Royal Navy seized in the last few days 3.5 tons of cannabis resin in the Mediterranean.

The navy staff used go-fasts and other fast nautical devices to raid on drug traffickers in the Meditarranian, a military source told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The navy handed over the drug shipment, nautical means, as well as suspects to the Royal Gendarmerie.

Investigation is ongoing to shed further light on the case.

The navy staff is actively involved in Morocco’s determination to crackdown on drug trafficking and traffickers.

Morocco’s navy carried out a similar operation earlier this month on August 8, near the Caves of Hercules in Tangier, seizing 1.3 tons of cannabis.

Such operations are part of Morocco’s approach to curb drug and human trafficking throughout Morocco and beyond its borders.

Cannabis and its derivatives are among the most commonly used drugs in the country.

In 2019 alone, police operations against drug trafficking enabled Morocco’s security services to seize a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and derivatives.

Moroccan customs services seized an additional 119 tons of cannabis and derivatives during the same year.