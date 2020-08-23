Beirut Explosions, Lebanese Artists Full of Praise for King Mohammed VI’s Aid

Morocco continues to receive thanks and appreciation from Lebanese artists and singers for sending tons of medical aid, foodstuff, and COVID-19 packages to Beirut.

Rabat – Several Lebanese artists visited Morocco’s military field hospital in Beirut to express gratitude and esteem for King Mohammed VI’s gesture to assist the victims of the August 4 explosions.

Iconic singer Walid Toufic, who was among the visitors expressed his “deep and sincere gratitude” to the King, Morocco’s government and people. He said the solidarity initiative has “ contributed greatly to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese [people].”

Comedian Dabouz Dabouz made a similar statement to state media agency AP, saying that the aid and medical services will have a “positive impact on the Lebanese who suffer from the lack of health infrastructure destroyed by the explosions.”

Artist Khalil Abou Obeid also spoke about the importance of the King’s initiative, emphasizing that it has been a crucial relief for many Lebanese after “so much destruction caused by the explosions.”

He added that the aid is a testament to the enduring friendly ties between Moroccans and Lebanese and was highly appreciated by the people of Lebanon.

This is not the first time Morocco has received praise for its medical aid to the victims of the Beirut explosions.

Within hours of King Mohammed VI’s instructions to dispatch medical and relief packages to Beirut, many other Lebanese singers and artists, including Najwa Kaam, Assi Al Hilani, Melhem Zein, Wissam El Al Ami, Wael Jassar, expressed gratitude and thanks to Morocco’s initiative.

A hashtag launched by Lebanese stars and citizens also went viral on social media, including Twitter, to thank the King for sending flights of medical aid and foodstuff to assist the victims of the explosions.

Morocco sent tons of medicines in addition to the military field hospital to assist the victims of the devastating Beirut explosions.

In addition to artists, high-ranking officials, including officials and President of Lebanon Michel Aoun also thanked Rabatthe country for its medical aid.