Morocco Launches Online Service for Vessel Registration Applications

The ministry puts in place a guide to explain the procedure in simple words for interested customers.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday the launch of a new online service dedicated to the filing and monitoring of vessel registration applications.

The online service will particularly concern merchant, service, and nautical vessels, whose registers are “kept by the merchant marine services.”

The ministry said that the action is within the framework of the “dematerialization of administrative procedures and the improvement of the quality of services provided to users.”

The new service is accessible via the website of the ministry through the section of E-services.

The service will offer “main features to users, including the “online filing of vessel registration applications, online appointment with the merchant marine service of their choice, and monitoring the progress of processing the registration application.”

The minister said interested users can access more details in an instruction manual available on the homepage of the service. .

The statement calls on users to contact the administration through [email protected] for further information.

Morocco’s government is intensifying online operations as part of its renewed commitment to accelerate the digitalization of the country’s administrative services.

The country vowed to strengthen its digitalization approach in the context of COVID-19, as it hopes to make all important services available online and facilitate procedures for customers to limit their travels amid the spread of the pandemic.