UN Welcomes Appointment of Morocco’s Mohamed Aujjar for Fact-Finding Mission in Libya

Parties to the Libyan conflict declared a ceasefire recently, receiving applause from the international community.

Rabat – The UN Support Mission in Libya (MANUL) welcomed the appointment of former Moroccan Justice Minister Mohamed Aujjar to chair the fact finding mission in Libya.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet announced the appointment of Aujjar to chair the independent Inquiry Mission on August 19.

On Saturday, MANUL called on relevant Libyan authorities to fully cooperate with the fact-finding mission.

The UN body described the mission as a “crucial step to “end impunity and prevent further human rights violations and abuses in Libya.”

The OHCHR commissioner appointed the mission amid the “deterioration of the security situation in Libya in the absence of a “functioning judiciary system.”

The establishment of the inquiry mission came after the UN Human Rights Council adopted on June 22 a resolution calling for the deployment of a fact finding mission to document abuses committed in the country since 2016.

Libya has been a floor of conflict since the fall of Mumammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

There have been escalations in recent years before a ceasefire the Tripoli-based and internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the President of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Salah Issa, declared a ceasefire earlier this week.

The international community praised the declaration, saying it would dialogue among the parties and pave the way towards a political solution to the conflict.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the AU all welcomed the ceasefire declaration.

Morocco’s pushes for political solution

Morocco, whose government has been closely monitoring the situation, has repeatedly called for a dialogue in line with a humanitarian approach to end the Libyan conflict.

Morocco has also condemned all foreign interventions and urged the foreing backers of Libya’s rival factions to respect the country’s sovereignty and uphold the legitimate rights of its citizens.

The call is in line with Morocco’s non-interference principle in the domestic affairs of other sovereign countries.

“Morocco, which has already expressed its position on the Libyan crisis, considers that foreign interference, including military, complicates the situation in Libya and undermines international efforts aimed at settling this crisis”, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said on January 16.

The country’s approach is highly appreciated among political leaders in Libya.

Khalid Al Mishri, the Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS), has glowingly spoken of Morocco’s role in facilitating and brokering the widely applauded Skhirat Agreement. Most recently, Al Mishri announced his readiness to meet with Aguila Sale in Morocco for dialogue.

Al mishri said that he is ready to meet with Salah Issa “provided that the meeting is public in the presence of the Moroccan brothers, and with international guarantees.”

The official also said he is ready to meet with other Libyan parties to the conflict under the same conditions.

Al Mshri visited Morocco in July. While his visit coincided with that of a delegation chaired by Saleh Issa, the two officials did not hold talks in Morocco during their stay.