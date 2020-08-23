Morocco Records New 30 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,537 Cases in 24 Hours

The number of COVID-19 fatalities notably increased in recent weeks.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health says the country has recorded 1,537 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,349 as of 6 p.m. on August 23.

This means Morocco’s number of active COVID-19 cases now stand at 15,118 , boosting the infection rate to 28,88 %.

The ministry also recorded 1,303 recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 36,343.

Thirty more people died from the virus, increasing the death toll to 888.

Morocco currently has a 69.42% recovery rate and a 1.7 % fatality rate.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country(28.03%), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (17.52 %), Marrakech-Safi (16.10%) and Fez-Meknes (15.32 %),

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region has an infection rate of 9.11 %, followed by Beni Mellal Khenifra (4.02 %), Draa afilal (3.60%), Laayoune Sakia El Hamra(1.86%), Oriental (1.78%) , ad Guelmim Oued Noun (0.45%).

Dakhla Oued Eddahab has the country’s lowest infection rate at0.53%

Approximately 1,706,521 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

Morocco’s active COVID-19 cases increased notably in the past few weeks,sparking fear among citizens and government and igniting talks of a return to a tighter lockdown.

Speaking on August 20, King Mohammed VI shared alarming concerns regarding the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases and deaths across Morocco.

He said Morocco may have to reimpose a stricter lockdown if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase. He also reminded citizens of the importance of respecting the preventive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“The deterioration of the health situation today is unfortunate and does not leave much room for optimism. Whoever tells you otherwise — Dear Citizens — is simply lying to you,” the King said.