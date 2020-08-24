The temporary facility can host up to 40 COVID-19 patients at once.

Morocco Builds New Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in Casablanca
Photo credit: 2m.ma
Yahia Hatim
By
Yahia Hatim
-

Rabat – Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region are setting up a new field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Casablanca.

The hospital, located in the Ben M’sik district, southeastern Casablanca, comes after the region recorded a continuous increase in COVID-19 cases, 2M reported on Sunday.

The Casablanca-Settat region has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 14,673 infections since the start of the domestic outbreak.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in the region are located in Casablanca—Morocco’s largest and most populated city.

Read also: Casablanca-Settat’s COVID-19 Field Hospitals Near Maximum Capacity

Local health authorities are setting up the new field hospital within the Ben M’sik prefectural hospital center.

According to 2M, the hospital will have a total capacity of 40 beds, divided evenly between sections for men and women. The medical facility will also have the necessary equipment for COVID-19 treatment.

Quoting official sources, 2M announced that the new facility will become operational Monday. The hospital will provide both consultation and treatment services for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Casablanca.

The new Ben M’sik field hospital is the latest in a series of temporary medical facilities built throughout Morocco to host COVID-19 patients, and the second of its kind in Casablanca.

Read also: Largest African COVID-19 Field Hospital Begins Operations in Casablanca

Last week, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced the establishment of a field hospital in Marrakech in light of a surge in cases in the ochre city.

The ministry usually establishes field hospitals in cities where major COVID-19 outbreaks emerge.

In early July, health authorities transformed the Exhibition Fair of El Jadida into a field hospital after over 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the nearby Jorf Lasfar port.

Other field hospitals are located across Morocco in Casablanca, Benslimane, Benguerir, Fez, Tangier, and Sidi Yahya El Gharb, among other cities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR