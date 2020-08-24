Morocco Builds New Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in Casablanca

The temporary facility can host up to 40 COVID-19 patients at once.

Rabat – Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region are setting up a new field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Casablanca.

The hospital, located in the Ben M’sik district, southeastern Casablanca, comes after the region recorded a continuous increase in COVID-19 cases, 2M reported on Sunday.

The Casablanca-Settat region has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 14,673 infections since the start of the domestic outbreak.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in the region are located in Casablanca—Morocco’s largest and most populated city.

Local health authorities are setting up the new field hospital within the Ben M’sik prefectural hospital center.

According to 2M, the hospital will have a total capacity of 40 beds, divided evenly between sections for men and women. The medical facility will also have the necessary equipment for COVID-19 treatment.

Quoting official sources, 2M announced that the new facility will become operational Monday. The hospital will provide both consultation and treatment services for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Casablanca.

The new Ben M’sik field hospital is the latest in a series of temporary medical facilities built throughout Morocco to host COVID-19 patients, and the second of its kind in Casablanca.

Last week, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced the establishment of a field hospital in Marrakech in light of a surge in cases in the ochre city.

The ministry usually establishes field hospitals in cities where major COVID-19 outbreaks emerge.

In early July, health authorities transformed the Exhibition Fair of El Jadida into a field hospital after over 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the nearby Jorf Lasfar port.

Other field hospitals are located across Morocco in Casablanca, Benslimane, Benguerir, Fez, Tangier, and Sidi Yahya El Gharb, among other cities.