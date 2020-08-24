High Temperatures to Persist Throughout Morocco Until Thursday

Several provinces throughout Morocco experienced a similar heatwave last week.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts high temperatures throughout Morocco from Monday to Thursday.

The DMN announced on Sunday that temperatures between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius are expected in the southern Moroccan cities of Taroudant, Tan-Tan, Es-Semara, Assa-Zag, Tarfaya, and Laayoune.

The special orange-level report added that temperatures will range between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius in the southern provinces of Agadir-Idda-Outanane, Inezgane-Ait Melloul, Chtouka-Ait Baha, Tiznit, Sidi Ifni, Guelmim, Errachidia, Zagora, Tata, Boujdour, Oued Eddahab, and Aousserd.

In central Morocco, Fqih Ben Saleh, Khouribga, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, and Kelaa des Sraghna will also experience temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius this week.

The same high temperatures will hit the central Moroccan cities of Rhamna, Marrakech, Chichaoua, Settat, Youssoufia, Khemisset, Taounat, Fez, Meknes, and Moulay Yaacoub.

Temperatures between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius are expected north-central Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday. The concerned cities include Taza, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Ouezzane, Benslimane, Berrechid, Sidi Bennour, and the interior of both El Jadida and Safi.

The national weather office announced a similar heatwave last week, predicting temperatures ranging between 39 and 47 degrees throughout Morocco from Thursday to Sunday.

Temperatures reached between 42 and 47 degrees in several provinces in Morocco’s south, including Errachidia, Zagora, Tata, Assa-Zag, Es-Semara, Boujdour, Oued Eddahab, and Taroudant.

Recent heatwaves in Morocco have had negative impacts on Morocco’s agriculture and dam filling rates.

Morocco’s dams currently record a 66% deficit compared to annual averages as the country’s dams accumulated only 3.8 billion cubic meters of water since September of last year.

Morocco’s agriculture also experienced direct impacts from drought and heatwaves, prompting the Ministry of Agriculture to present financial aid to farmers.