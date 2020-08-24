Morocco’s Military Field Hospital in Beirut Serves 4,333 Patients

The field hospital has provided 9,421 medical services in compliance with preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco’s military field hospital in Beirut has assisted 4,333 patients since King Mohammd VI ordered its establishment after the August 4 explosions.

The patients benefited from treatment, examinations, and medical care covering various specialties in the period between August 10 and 22.

Medical staff have offered a total of 9,421 medical services so far and carried out 68 surgeries in various specialties.

The medical staff of 45 doctors and nurses, in addition to technicians, has managed to carry out microsurgeries in various specialties such as ENT and orthopedics.

Surgeons working at Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut have provided general surgery and brain, nerve, and eye surgery. Patients have also benefited from ENT, gynecology, obstetrics, burn surgery, reconstructive surgery, resuscitation, pediatrics, and more.

Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut is equipped with operating rooms, radiology, and sterilization units, as well as a pharmaceutical unit.

The Moroccan medical staff also ensured the provision of basic treatment services, including 274 medical analyses and 465 x-ray examinations, in addition to distributing free medicine to 3,413 people.

Major Colonel and doctor Chagar Kacem, who is heading the field hospital in Beirut, told Morocco’s state media that the hospital provides medical services to victims of the Beirut explosions in compliance with preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

He added that the field hospital receives a significant number of people affected by the explosion in a healthy environment.

In addition to Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut, King Mohammed VI also sent a total of 18 aid planes to Lebanon. Morocco’s humanitarian aid following the Beirut explosions surpassed the US, as well as European, Asian, and Arab countries.

Morocco’s first shipment to Lebanon two days after the explosions transported 295 tons of basic foodstuffs, 10 tons of medical equipment, and 11 tons of special equipment for the COVID-19 response.

Morocco also donated first aid medications; food products including canned food, powdered milk, oil, sugar, and more; and tents and blankets for hospitals.