Moroccan University Students Can Opt for In-Person or Remote Education

The ministry said that postponed university exams will start in September, vowing to make safety of students its priority.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education has enabled university and other higher education students to choose between remote and in-person education, or both, due to the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that students started pre-registration through the universities’ websites.

The education ministry’s statement announced that Moroccan university classes will start in mid-October. The ministry also revealed its decision to enable students to choose between remote or in-person education — with limited numbers of students — or both possibilities.

In-person education will see universities and authorities implement a set of preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

University students should wear face masks inside classrooms and maintain social distance, in line with Moroccan preventive standards.

Classrooms should also host a reduced number of students.

The statement vowed that the ministry will adapt the strategy of education depending on epidemiological developments.

The ministry also announced that postponed university final exams will kick off at the start of September.

Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced on Sunday the same measures for primary, secondary, and high school education.

The ministry said the country will adopt a remote education system for the upcoming academic year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Education, Saaid Amzazi, stressed that the country will go back to in-person education only when the COVID-19 situation improves.

However, the ministry will offer parents the possibility of enrolling their children in-person classes.

Parents should sign a form if they choose in-person education.

They should also bear responsibility to raise awareness among their children about the dangers of COVID-19.