LaLiga Pays Video Tribute to Moroccan Football Players in Spain

Rabat – The top men’s professional division in Spain, LaLiga, has paid a special tribute to international Moroccan football players.

On Monday, LaLiga published a video on its social networks to honor Moroccan players who contributed to the wins of their Spanish football clubs throughout their career.

“An inescapable fact. Moroccan stars honored the history of Arab and African football in LaLiga,” the Spanish professional league wrote in the video’s caption.

LaLiga’s footage featured Moroccan players celebrating their goals for their Spanish football clubs throughout the years.

The list of players featured in the LaLiga video includes former Moroccan international player Mustapha Hadji, who played for Spanish football clubs Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna.

The video also features football legend Noureddine Naybet, who played for Deportivo La Coruna from 1996-2006.

Both Hadji and Naybet are part of special memories for Moroccans as some of the most iconic players on the Moroccan national team.

The video also includes several young football stars, including Achraf Hakimi, who played for Real Madrid and Mehdi Carcela.

LaLiga also paid tribute to Moroccan football star Noreddine Amrabat, who played for a few Spanish football clubs such as Malaga and Leganes.

Faycal Fajr is also among players who received tribute.

The video in tribute of Moroccan Atlas Lions who played in Spain included several other names who contributed and still add to the wins of their international clubs in Spain.

The LaLiga video comes just three days after Sevilla’s win against Inter Milan on Friday.

The Spanish club won its sixth Europa League thanks in part to the great performance of Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, who saved Sevilla from several strong shots from the rival team.