Suriname Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan

Suriname is one of many South American countries that recently withdrew recognition of the separatist SADR and expressed support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

Rabat – Suriname reiterated on Monday its support for Morocco’s efforts to solve the Western Sahara dispute, emphasizing the withdrawal of its recognition of the self-styled Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in 2016.

The South American country expressed its position through a telephone call between the Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Ramdin, and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

During the conversation, Suriname’s FM said his country is in favor of Morocco’s commitment to a peaceful and consensual political solution in Western Sahara.

Ramdin’s statement reiterates the position that Suriname announced in March 2016, when it withdrew recognition of the self-titled SADR. The South American country had diplomatic ties with the separatist group, led by the Polisario Front, since 1982.

Suriname is one of many South American countries, such as Bolivia and Peru, that recently withdrew recognition of the self-styled SADR after supporting the separatists for decades.

During the call, Bourita congratulated Ramdin on his July 16 appointment as foreign minister and wished him success in leading Suriname’s diplomacy.

The two parties expressed satisfaction with bilateral relations between Morocco and Suriname and welcomed any potential cooperation projects.

The exchange served to tackle several issues of common interest, such as peace, stability, and human development.

Bourita and Ramdin also discussed the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the two countries are attempting to curb its spread.

In this context, Bourita affirmed that Morocco is ready to provide emergency assistance to Suriname in order to fight against COVID-19.

The Moroccan diplomat also invited Ramdin to pay an official visit to Morocco before the end of 2020 to identify new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.