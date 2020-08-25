Morocco Prepares for Launch of First Digital Education Forum

Moroccans from all backgrounds are invited to participate in the four-day forum to discuss the future of digital education in Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan Association for Guidance and Digital Education is set to launch its first four-day forum on digital education and training in Morocco on Wednesday.

The event, titled the “First Arab Forum for Digital Education and Training,” will run from August 26 to 29. The association will broadcast the seminar via their platform, https://yourlive.org/, as well as on social media outlets such as Facebook and YouTube.

Since 2012, the Moroccan Association for Guidance and Digital Education has been “working to make digital educational content improve in quality in terms of content and format,” according to their website.

During their first year in operation, the association launched the BacTv platform, designed to help students study for the Baccalaureate exams, benefiting millions of students. Since then, members of the association have striven to “keep up with the expectations of a teacher and learner of the 21st century.”

This forum to discuss digital education in Morocco comes at the right time, as a national debate continues to grow over how to handle the 2020-2021 school year amid the COVD-19 pandemic.

Over the course of four days, participants are welcome to join a range of seminars concerning digital education in Morocco and how the country can move forward to benefit its students.

Each seminar will last an hour and a half and will be divided into two parts.

In the first half of each seminar, facilitators will discuss the themes of the seminar with the guest speakers. During the second half, participants will be invited to join an open discussion with fellow participants in a webinar room.

Anyone who wishes to enter the discussion will be placed in the queue according to the order of registration. Registration is required for anyone wishing to attend the event seminars or take place in the discussions.

The forum’s program

Each seminar is designed to highlight at least one of the following topics: Civil society initiatives in digital education, the challenges of digital education, the conditions for quality of educational content, and ways to benefit from it. Seminars will also introduce technical skills for the implementation of digital education.

The first day’s seminars will shed light on the current state of digital education in Morocco and the greater Arab world. Participants will discuss the experiences of a number of private and official platforms available for use.

The second day of the forum will shift its focus to the technical aspects related to creating educational content. Participants will learn the value of quality in the digital educational product to make it more appealing to the consumer.

Day three encourages participants to discuss challenges in digital education, particularly those specific to Morocco. They will then work to identify creative solutions to promote equal opportunities for students across all social, economic, technical, and geographical disparities to access digital education, despite obstacles they may face.

The final day of the forum is dedicated to understanding how social media can positively impact digital education. Participants will discuss methods to effectively promote educational content online. They will also learn techniques to enhance its presence through search engines, social media, and internet algorithms.

At the end of the seminar, participants will have the opportunity to take a test covering the forum’s topics. Upon successful completion, participants will be rewarded with a certificate proving they successfully took part in the four-day forum.