Morocco Offers 6-Month Certificate Extension to Construction Companies

The decision follows the announcement of a new platform designed to digitalize services for construction companies.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water is offering construction companies a six-month extension on qualification and classification certificates.

A press release quoted by Morocco’s state media adds that the extension also applies to “the approval of design offices whose validity date has expired or expires between March 20 and November 30, 2020.”

The extension excludes companies, laboratories, and design offices whose files have been processed and whose certificates were issued before August 25.

Companies cannot present the affected certificates to open calls for tenders before August 25, the press release adds.

The extension is the latest measure Morocco’s government has implemented to support construction companies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Equipment announced the upcoming launch of “DeQCA,” a web platform that digitalizes services for construction companies.

The platform will allow the ministry to receive virtual requests for qualification and classification certificates and the approval of design offices. DeQCA eliminates the need for travel and in-person contact that could potentially spread COVID-19.

The platform plays an essential role in Morocco’s move towards the digitalization of the construction sector. With DeQCA, the ministry aims to improve the quality of services for industry professionals.

Construction companies and laboratories in Morocco may begin submitting their requests through DeQCA starting September 15.

The onset of COVID-19 in Morocco forced construction companies to halt projects, inflicting significant economic damage on the construction and housing sectors.

A survey from the High Commission for Planning (HCP) reported in July that the construction sector lost 170,000 jobs, or 24% of total construction jobs in Morocco, due to COVID-19.

The same survey added that 60% of construction companies in Morocco completely suspended their activities due to the pandemic.

The government allowed select sites to resume operations in May. In July, the government council began discussing the longer-term relaunch of construction and urban development.

An essential source of income for many Moroccans, the revival of the construction sector is crucial to the country’s economic recovery. The digitization of services and the launch of other measures to assist companies during the COVID-19 crisis should help energize the sector.