Morocco Stresses Importance of Good Governance Within AU Commission

Rabat – Morocco underlined on Tuesday the importance of good administrative and financial governance within the Commission of the African Union (AU).

Morocco’s permanent Ambassador to the AU, Mohamed Arrouchi, made the remarks during a videoconference meeting of the Ministerial Committee on the Scale of Contributions and the Committee of Fifteen Ministers of Finance (F15).

The videoconference focused on the contributions of member states and sanctions on members in arrears of payment.

Arrouchi said the sanctions will guarantee the effectiveness and efficiency of the AU Commission, according to Morocco’s state media.

The Moroccan diplomat recommended that discussions of good administrative and financial governance be a permanent item on the agenda of the AU’s legislative bodies. By enabling a regular exchange on the administrative and financial management of the AU, the continental institution can consistently promote good governance.

Arrouchi emphasized the socio-economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on Africa. He said financial flexibility merits consideration, but stressed that AU member states must honor their commitments to the institution.

According to Morocco’s state media, the Moroccan delegation at the AU has continuously reiterated the imperative of good administrative and financial governance within the Commission.

Morocco maintains that good governance is a precondition for any common, effective, and efficient action that serves the interests of Africans.

The North African country continues to call upon the AU to value responsibility, good governance, and accountability.

Morocco rejoined the AU in 2017 after a 33-year absence, despite ongoing friction between member states’ position on the Western Sahara dispute. Thirty-nine AU members supported Morocco’s bid to rejoin the body and nine voted against it.

Morocco left the AU’s predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity, in 1984 in response to its recognition of the self-styled Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). SADR demands independence from Morocco in the Sahara and is still considered an AU member state.