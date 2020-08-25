Morocco’s Fath Football Club Confirms 13 COVID-19 Cases Among Members

Morocco announced a decision to postpone several football matches to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s Fath Union Sport de Rabat football club has confirmed 13 COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club said “the positive cases as well as all the whole group will be placed in confinement.”

Fath’s statement revealed there are 10 COVID-19 infections among the club’s players and three among staff.

The club also said health professionals will carry out new tests in the coming days.

Fath called on the club’s fans and all Moroccans to respect the COVID-19 preventive measures recommended by health authorities.

Several other clubs announced infections among players and staff members, including Wydad Casablanca (WAC).

Wydad announced infections among 10 members.

Ittihad Tanger also recorded 23 COVID-19 infections, while Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan announced two infections among players.

The National Professional Football League (LNFP) announced on Monday it decided to postpone three matches, scheduled for Wednesday, to a later date.

These include the Renaissance of Berkane (RSB) match against FAR, and the match between WAC and Raja of Casablanca.

Morocco also canceled the match between Ittihad Tanger and the Renaissance of Zemamra.

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) published the LNFP’s statement, explaining that the decision to postpone matches comes “in accordance with the decision of the competent authorities to place the players of the RSB and WAC in confinement.”

Ittihad Tanger previously requested the postponement of the match.

Morocco recorded a 53,252 total of COVID-19 cases since March, including 37,478 recoveries and 920 deaths.