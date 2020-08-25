Touria Jabrane was an icon of Moroccan theatre and television, most famous for the comedic personas she used to portray.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI sent on Tuesday, August 25, a message of condolences and compassion to the family of Moroccan artist Touria Jabrane.

The actress died on Monday in the Cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca after a fight against cancer.

In his message, King Mohammed VI said he learned with “deep sorrow” the death of the “distinguished artist, the late Touria Jabrane.”

The King expressed his “deep condolences and sincere compassion” to the family members of the deceased and her loved ones, and, through them, to her cultural and artistic family.

Touria Jabrane’s death “is not only a loss for her small family, but also for the Moroccan artistic family, which has lost an outstanding artist and actress known for her abundant, active, and serious contribution to the development of theatre and cinema in Morocco,” the letter said.

The King also expressed his thanks to the late artist for her dedication, altruism, and patriotism, in particular during her exercise as minister of culture.

At the end of the letter, King Mohammed VI “implored God to surround her with his mercy and to reward her amply for the services she provided to her homeland.”

Touria Jabrane’s multidisciplinary career

Born in 1952 in Casablanca, Touria Jabrane grew up in the Moroccan metropolis and graduated from the Ministry of Culture’s National Conservatory.

She began her acting career in 1972 with the theatre troupe “Masrah Nass” (The theatre of the people), working alongside emblematic dramatist Tayyeb Saddiki.

In 1978, Jabrane played her first roles in television and cinema. Jabrane made her debut in cinema in the film “Omar Al Mokhtar.” Some of her most famous appearances were in the movies “Bamou” and “Noura.”

In 1987, Touria Jabrane co-founded a new troupe with her husband, Abdelouahed Ouzri, called “Masrah Alyaoum” (The theatre of today).

Since the late 1970s, the Moroccan actress made a series of appearances on television, notably in comedy roles. The joyful and funny characters she played made her an iconic comedian and earned her a special place in the collective memory of Moroccans who witnessed the early days of television.

In addition to being an emblematic actress, Touria Jabrane was also an activist and participated in the founding of several NGOs defending human rights.

In 2007, the then-head of government, Abbas El Fassi, nominated her as minister of culture. Jabrane worked as a member of the government for two years, until her health condition no longer allowed her to carry out her functions.

During her tenure as Minister of Culture, Touria Jabrane launched reading and music festivals and participated in the development of agreements between artists and local authorities.