Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,276 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 54,528.

Identification of approximately 79% of the newly discovered cases, or 1,008 people, resulted from monitoring people who made contact with COVID-19 carriers.

Morocco also recorded an additional 815 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the count to 38,293, with a recovery rate of 70.2%.

The ministry confirmed 35 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands at 955, with a mortality rate of 1.8%

Morocco recorded 12 of the deaths in Casablanca, followed by six in Marrakech, three in Tangier, two in each Fez and Zagora, and one in each Meknes, Taounate, Guercif, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, Errachidia, Ouarzazate, Tetouan, Kelaat Sraghna, and Laayoune.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Morocco receiving treatment is now 15,280. This translates to 42.1 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 capita.

The ministry counts 171 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 32 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,914 suspected COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,747,642 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 140 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 15.22% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 176 new cases, now representing 16.07% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 84 new cases to cover 17.03% of Morocco’s cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region, still leading the country in both daily and overall case numbers, confirmed 400 (28.17%).

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 122 new cases, now accounting for 9.11% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.72% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 45 additional cases (1.84%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 140 new cases (4.30%).

Meanwhile, the region of Souss-Massa confirmed 27 new cases to represent 1.73% of Morocco’s cases.

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 22 new cases (0.57%).

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded six new cases (1.80%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded two new cases (0.43%).

The spread of COVID-19 has reached every sector in Morocco including sports, despite strict preventive measures. Morocco’s Fath Union Sport de Rabat football club confirmed today 13 COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club said “the positive cases as well as all the whole group will be placed in confinement.”