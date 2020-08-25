New Ambassador; South Sudan ‘Clearly’ Supports Morocco in Western Sahara

A growing number of countries across the world are expressing support for Morocco’s cause in Western Sahara.

Rabat – South Sudan reiterated on Tuesday its support for Morocco’s position and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The new ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan, Reik Puok Riek, said that the country has “clearly” expressed its position regarding the Western Sahara issue.

“We support the Kingdom of Morocco in its position regarding this issue and we support the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco.”

The diplomat made his statement after he presented copies of his credentials to Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita.

“We are a sovereign state which only establishes relations with sovereign states,” the diplomat said.

Both Bourita and the Sudanese diplomat expressed willingness to strengthen relations between the two countries in favor of the “interests of the two brotherly peoples.”

This is not the first time South Sudan has expressed support for Morocco’s cause in Western Sahara. Throughout the years, the country has backed Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a credible solution to the dispute.

The country has also denied all reports linking the South Sudanese regime to the separatist Polisario Front.

Relations with South Sudan experienced heightened momentum after King Mohammed VI visited the country in 2017.

During the visit, the two countries signed nine agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in different fields, including in the areas of agriculture, industry, and food security.