Al Dhaheri also held the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of UAE to Morocco from 2011 to 2016.

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita received today, August 25, the UAE’s new ambassador to Morocco, Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, who came to present the figurative copies of his credentials.

Al Dhaheri will occupy the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to King Mohammed VI, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomat previously held the same post, from 2011 to 2016.

Al Dhaheri has also performed other diplomatic functions including as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bahrain, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi news outlet Elaph described Al Dhaheri as a “successful” ambassador who has a “good reputation in all levels, political, diplomatic, and Morocco’s media.”

Elaph also reported that Morocco and the UAE enjoyed “great momentum” during Al Dhaheri’s previous term of service.

Al Dhaheri replaces Ambassador Ali Salim El Kaabi, who reportedly left Morocco pursuant to a “sovereign” Emirati request in April 2019.

Rumors swirled about tension between Morocco and the UAE, after the Saudi government-aligned television channel Al Arabia aired a documentary challenging Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. However, Bourita denied any political friction between the two nations the previous month.

Some media considered El Kaabi’s departure a “sudden” one.

The two officials’ meeting comes nearly two months after King Mohammed VI appointed Mohamed Hamzaoui as the head of Morocco’s diplomatic mission in the UAE, on July 6.

The 61-year-old Moroccan has a resume filled with posts in Arabic-speaking countries, such as Tunisia and Palestine.

In addition to the UAE’s ambassador, Bourita received today other foreign representatives to begin their new posts as ambassadors to Morocco.

These include Krzysztof Karwowski from Poland, Vasylieva Oksana Yurivna from Ukraine, Reik Puok Riek from South Sudan, and Dang Thi Thu Ha from Vietnam.