US Awards Morocco’s Al Akhawayn University $1.2 Million

Rabat – Morocco’s Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane received an award of $1.2 million from the US State Department through the US Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI).

Al Akhawayn University said in a statement that the fund rewards the leadership of the university in Africa on the American educational model. The university enjoys “the institutional accreditation of the prestigious American agency,” the New England Commission for Higher Education (NECHE).

The university also believes the reward celebrates its “effectiveness in training the leaders of tomorrow.”

The MEPI program takes “advancing stability and prosperity” in the MENA region as one of its goals. The program “supports governments and their citizens to achieve shared political, economic, and stability objectives.”

The MEPI’s decision to award Al Akhawayn University comes a week after the institution announced the allocation of 30 merit scholarships for students whose parents are on the frontlines of Morocco’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scholarships will be in favor of candidates with one or two parents operating in the fields of health, education, and public authority.

The university announced the initiative on August 12.

Al Akhawayn University also launched new initiatives to assist families directly affected by socio-economic crisis in the city of Ifrane, near Fez. The university contributed a fund of MAD 3 million ($325,000) for socio-economic initiatives in Ifrane.

Inaugurated in 1995 by Morocco’s King Hassan II and then Crown Prince o Saudi Arabia Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Al Akhawayn University is among the prestigious education institutions in Morocco.