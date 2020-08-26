American Singer Jennifer Grout Shares New Quran Recitation Video

Recently, the singer responded to criticism targeting her decision to remove the hijab.

Rabat – American singer Jennifer Grout has shared a mesmerizing new recitation of the Quran on her social networks.

She shared on Friday a recitation of verses from Surah Qamar. In her video caption, Grout said she worked hard to imitate the recitation of Mohamed Siddiq El Minshawi, one of the best readers of the Quran in the Arab world.

Jennifer Grout said she had to work on the Quran recitation for 22 hours to learn it.

“And then probably another 6 hours or so of review at this point. It is not 100% perfect even now, but I decided to share anyways because I am ready to move on to another recitation,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Jennifer Grout has shared Quran recitation videos, which her fans have warmly received.

In addition to support from her followers, Grout has also faced criticism, especially after she decided to remove the hijab.

In July, the singer shared a statement with her followers, saying that the decision to remove the hijab does not mean that she is no longer a Muslim.

“I have been Muslim now for over 7 years, Alhamdoulillah. And yes, even though I am sharing a picture of myself without my headscarf, I am still Muslim,” she wrote on Facebook.

In the face of criticism, Grout said people should not expect her to be a role model because she has a “nice voice” when she recites the Quran.

“I also feel the need to let my audience know and understand that the ability to recite does not define me… I have many other interests, for example I love to sing and write poetry, I love language, sports, dancing,” she said.