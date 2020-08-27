Algeria Repatriates 184 Stranded Citizens From Morocco

Morocco’s government has been facilitating the return of stranded tourists since the country closed its borders as part of its state of emergency measures.

Rabat – Algeria’s flag carrier Air Algerie repatriated on Wednesday 184 Algerians stranded in Morocco due to the latter country’s lockdown and state of emergency.

Algeria’s state media APS cited Air Algerie spokesperson Amine Andaloussi, who said that the Airbus-A330-type repatriation flight landed at 7 p.m. local time at Oran airport from Casablanca.

In addition to the Morocco flight, the airline also repatriated 302 Algerians stranded in France.

Tourists from a score of countries have been stranded in Morocco since the country announced its decision to suspend all international flights and close borders in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco, however, facilitated the return of stranded tourists in collaboration with authorities of their countries of origin.

Several countries thanked Morocco for its collaboration, including Belgium and the US.

Morocco also organized repatriation flights to bring back Moroccans stranded abroad, whose numbers were estimated at 33,000.

The repatriation flights preceded Morocco’s decision to open borders on July 15 to Moroccan citizens, legal residents, and their family members.

Morocco’s government launched special flights through its national carrier Royal Air Maroc as well as Air Arabia.

The operation offers flights between Morocco and several international destinations.

The destinations include multiple European countries, including France, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Spain, and Germany.

It also organized special flights to China, Turkey, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, the US, and Canada.

Moroccans residing abroad who found themselves stuck in Morocco due to closed borders, as well as foreigners in Morocco, also have the right to benefit from the special flights departing the country.

Wearing face masks is mandatory on the flights. Travelers must also present PCR tests less than 48 hours old.