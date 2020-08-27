Morocco Ranks 43rd Globally for Mobile Internet Speed

Morocco moved up nine places with a 4G internet speed estimated at 39.32 megabits per second.

Rabat – Morocco ranks 43rd globally out of 138 countries for its mobile internet speed, data from American site SpeedTest shows.

The website in charge of evaluating the performance of the internet across the globe unveiled data for July 2020 for 138 countries.

The data shows that Morocco moved up nine places from the previous month, with a 4G internet speed estimated at 39.32 megabits per second (Mbps).

Morocco also ranked first in North Africa. The country is seventh in the MENA region.

The country’s fixed broadband internet ranked 117, moving up eight spots.

Data shows the UAE topping the list with the fastest mobile speed, at 110.90 Mbps per second, followed by South Korea, China, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Netherlands is the sixth on the list, followed by Australia, Canada, Bulgaria, and Norway

France is 25th on the list, while the US is 33rd and the UK is 54th.

Algeria ranks 130th, while Tunisia is 68th.

South Africa ranks 55th.

Morocco has few telecommunication operators, including Maroc Telecom, Orange, and Inwi.

The three operators offer internet data for customers.

Morocco also ranked 62nd out of 100 countries in the 2019 Inclusive Internet Index.

The index scores 100 countries on availability, affordability, relevance, and readiness of internet connectivity.

Out of the four categories, the country ranked best, 47th globally, in availability.

The availability category indicates the quality and breadth of available infrastructure for access and levels of internet usage.

The report, however, indicates that Morocco has a low rating for “service quality of internet.”

The data shows the country also scored low in the “relevance” criteria. The relevance category examines the presence and “extent of local language content and relevant content.”

It ranked 72nd globally out of 100 countries due to a “dearth of relevant content.”

According to the index, the affordability ranking in Morocco is also low. The list puts Morocco 66th out of 100.

The category reviews the “cost of access relative to income and the level of competition in the internet marketplace.”

Morocco ranked 65th in readiness, which examines “the capacity to access the Internet, including skills, cultural acceptance, and supporting policy.”

Morocco’s National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT) said in March that the number of internet subscribers in the country amounted to 25.38 million in 2019.

The agency recorded an 11.43% increase in internet subscriptions in 2019, representing a 2.6% growth from 2018.

ANRT also recorded an increase of 11.22% in 2019, a growth of 2.21% compared to 2018.