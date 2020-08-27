UEFA Selects Yassine Bounou For Europa League Squad of Season

Yassine Bounou has made spectacular performances during his appearances in Europa League matches.

Rabat – Morocco’s international goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is among players selected for the Europa League Squad of the Season.

The goalkeeper earned a place on the UEFA squad for his spectacular performances in the Europa League with Sevilla.

Yassine Bounou contributed massively to the win of Sevilla against Inter Milan in the final of the Europa League competition.

Spanish press described Bounou as a hero after he helped lead Sevilla to its win.

The football player joined the Spanish club in September 2019 on loan from Girona, which named him player of the month in February 2018.

Yassine Bounou is also one of the key football players for Morocco’s national team, with whom he participated in the 2018 World Cup.

The Technical Observers of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) released the Europa League exemplary line-up featuring Yassine Bounou on Wednesday, August 26.

The UEFA’s list shows two more goalkeepers in the exemplary squad, including Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic and Copehnhagen’s Karl-Johan Johnson.

The list of defenders includes six football players from Sevilla, including Spanish-Moroccan football player Munir El Haddadi.

El Haddadi expressed desire to play for Morocco’s national football team in the 2018 World Cup. He asked Morocco’s Royal Football Federation (FRMF) to intervene to ask FIFA to let him represent Morocco instead of Spain.

El Haddadi made a brief appearance as a substitute in an international game against Macedonia with the Spanish national team in 2014.

FIFA is now set to vote on whether to allow football players switch eligibility to represent a second national football team.

If the 70th FIFA Congress votes in favor of the amendment on September 18, El Haddadi will likely be able to join the Atlas Lions line up if he is still interested in representing Morocco.