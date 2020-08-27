The move comes in line with the nationwide digitalization campaign that Morocco has accelerated in light of the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco’s phosphate giant OCP Group has created the Benguerir Data Center in collaboration with the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), with the aim to advance Morocco’s digital ecosystem.

The Benguerir Data Center is located in the Tech Park of the province of Benguerir, 74 kilometers from Marrakech. Its server rooms comprise a total of 2,000 square meters, with a five megawatt IT load.

“It is Tier III and Tier IV certified by the Uptime Institute, a world reference institute in the field,” revealed UM6P.

The “world-class” infrastructure offers data center and cloud services to Moroccan operators via Atlas Cloud Services, a British IT service provider.

OCP and UM6P’s creation of the Benguerir Data Center comes in line with the nationwide digitalization campaign that Morocco has accelerated in light of the spread of COVID-19.

The World Bank approved a $500 million loan to Morocco on June 22 to support its plan to boost digital inclusion reforms. The country has since seen a set of agreements related to digitalization.

OCP’s inauguration of Benguerir Data Center is likely to help Morocco flourish in its digitalization efforts, and achieve its goals of enhancing financial inclusion and “access to more competitive digital infrastructure and services for business and individuals.”

These objectives, in addition to the loan, are part of the Financial and Digital Inclusion Development Policy Financing Project (DPF) to support mechanisms to promote Morocco’s digital transformation.

Two days after Morocco acquired the World Bank loan, Morocco’s Digital Development Agency (ADD) concluded a partnership agreement with Morocco’s Numeric Cluster (MNC) to accelerate digitalization in the country and promote digital services.

Through the partnership, the two organizations “confirm their respective wills to contribute to the development of the digital ecosystem by ensuring its emergence both nationally and internationally,” a joint press release said.

The collaboration between OCP and UM6P adds to several others, such as the launch of the Social Innovation Lab in May 2020 between the university and OCP Foundation.

“The lab aspires to become a continuous driver and accelerator of innovative initiatives aiming to answer the needs of diverse communities representing different regions within our group’s ecosystem,” explained UM6P.

In December 2019, the two parties signed a partnership agreement to collaborate in the field of education, training, research, and sustainable development.