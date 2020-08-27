Medical Groups in Morocco Urge Flu Vaccines for In-Person Education Students

The associations proposed a list of measures that parents, children, and schools should comply with to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

Rabat – Three Moroccan medical associations addressed a letter to Morocco’s Ministry of Education to stress the importance of anti-flu vaccines for students choosing in-person education during the upcoming academic year.

Concerned about the spread of COVID-19 among students, the associations sent the letter to Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi with proposals to ensure the health and safety of children.

The list of associations who sent the letter to the minister includes the Moroccan Society of Pediatrics, Morocco’s Society of Child Psychiatry and Associated Professions, the Moroccan Society of Medical Sciences.

The associations are members of the National Child Health Watch Committee.

The letter warned that students who pursue in-person education in Morocco should respect the “usual vaccines,” including flu vaccines.

Parents should also take their children’s temperature before they go to school.

“Any clinical sign must lead to a medical consultation,” the associations warned.

The statement quoted by Morocco’s state media also warned that children who run into medical problems should go back to school only with written authorization from their pediatrician.

The organizations also called for shifts in the hours of entry to school, staggered depending on the class. The measure aims to reduce contact between parents, who should respect social distancing and wear masks.

The statement also urged schools to disinfect means of school transport. Vehicles transporting students should only fill to 50% of their capacity to avoid crowding.

The associations also called upon schools to stagger class breaks to avoid gatherings between students in playgrounds.

Schools should also ventilate all classrooms one hour before students enter. They should sterilize floors, tables, and class equipment before each re-entry.

Institutions should also make hydro-alcoholic solutions available to teachers and students, the organizations stressed.

The statement urged the wearing of face masks for all students and staff. Morocco recently announced that face masks will be mandatory for students from the fifth grade and up.

The associations also called on teachers to raise awareness about the pandemic with “appropriate language,” taking into account children’s age.

“All situations arising from contamination by COVID-19 must be listed and communicated to health authorities … for immediate response,” they stressed.

The statement urging flu vaccines and other measures comes after Morocco announced a decision to adopt remote education for the 2020-2021 academic year for primary, middle, and high school students.

Parents in Morocco wishing to send their children to schools for in-person education, however, can sign a form to announce their choice.

Some Moroccan parents and NGOs have called on the education ministry to postpone school entry.

The ministry, however, denied the requests, saying that such a measure would have a negative impact on students.