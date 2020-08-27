Morocco recorded an additional 1,315 recoveries, which is higher than the number of new infections.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,221 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 57,085.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,315 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the count to 41,901, with a recovery rate of 73.4%.

The ministry confirmed 27 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands at 1,011, with a mortality rate of 1.8%

Morocco recorded eight of the new fatalities in Casablanca, three in each Marrakech and Fez, two in each Sefrou and Tangier, and one in each Meknes, Chefchaouen, Tetouan, Chichaoua, Agadir, Inezgane, Oujda-Angad, Beni Mellal, and Tinghir.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Morocco receiving treatment is now 14,173.

The ministry counts 183 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 44 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,788 suspected COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,789,175 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 178 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 15.07% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 194 new cases, now representing 16.04% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 83 new cases to cover 16.59% of Morocco’s cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region, still leading the country in both daily and overall case numbers, confirmed 421 (28.61%).

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 100 new cases, now accounting for 9.08% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.74% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 49 additional cases (1.93%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 27 new cases (4.35%).

The region of Souss-Massa confirmed 71 new cases to represent 1.81% of Morocco’s cases.

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 13 new cases (0.59%).

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded six new cases (1.75%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 13 new cases (0.44%).