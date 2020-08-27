Morocco’s Field Hospital in Beirut Carries Out Successful Surgeries

Morocco’s medical professionals in Beirut have provided 12,946 medical services for the benefit of 5,800 people.

Rabat – The medical staff at Morocco’s military field hospital in Beirut conducted more than 88 successful surgeries between August 10 and 26.

After the explosions in Lebanon’s capital on August 4, King Mohammed VI called upon Morocco’s military to establish a field hospital in Beirut to treat victims of the blast.

The field hospital opened on August 10 with a team of 150 medical professionals and staff, including 45 physicians of various specializations.

Patients affected by the Beirut explosions have benefitted from several types of surgeries at Morocco’s field hospital. Over the past two weeks, surgeries primarily concerned appendicitis and gastrointestinal and visceral infections, according to Morocco’s state media.

The department of gynecology and obstetrics at the field hospital carried out several operations on women, including a Moroccan citizen living in Lebanon who underwent an emergency c-section.

The cosmetic surgery department performed several delicate surgeries for burns and skin complications, as well as eye surgeries.

Operations were also successful in the orthopedic and rheumatology surgery department and the ENT surgery department.

In addition to surgeries, Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut has provided basic medical treatment services, including medical analyses and x-ray examinations, and distributed free medicines to patients.

Since the field hospital opened its doors, Morocco’s medical professionals have provided 12,946 medical services in various specialties for the benefit of 5,800 people in Beirut.

As part of Morocco’s humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, King Mohammed VI also sent a total of 18 aid planes to Beirut.

Morocco sent its first shipment to Beirut two days after the explosions. The first shipment included 295 tons of basic foodstuffs, 10 tons of medical equipment, and 11 tons of special equipment for Lebanon’s COVID-19 response.

Morocco also donated first-aid medications, food products, and tents and blankets for hospitals.

Morocco’s humanitarian aid initiatives in Beirut surpassed those of the US, as well as European, Asian, and Arab countries.