Foreign Minister Morocco Supports UN Efforts to Solve Libyan Crisis

Since the start of the Libyan crisis, Morocco’s position has remained constant, stressing the need for a political solution and denouncing any foreign intervention.

Rabat – Morocco supports and accompanies UN efforts for the resolution of the Libyan crisis, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita affirmed on Thursday.

Bourita made the statement during a press conference following his talks with Stephanie Williams, the deputy head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The minister said that Williams’ visit to Rabat was an opportunity for Morocco to reaffirm its “absolute support” for the role played by the UN in Libya.

“The work carried out by the UNSMIL, despite the difficult conditions, has made it possible to calm the situation and achieve some progress,” Bourita said.

The Moroccan diplomat recalled that Morocco plays an important role in supporting UN efforts in Libya, notably through the Skhirat Agreement, signed in 2015.

“Morocco believes that a solution to the Libyan crisis can only be found within the framework of the UN,” Bourita stressed.

During his talks with the UN diplomat, Bourita welcomed several “positive evolutions” on the ground in Libya.

The foreign minister especially commended the Libyan House of Representatives’ ceasefire declaration on August 20. He also applauded the demilitarization of the Sirte and Jufra regions.

“This is an important step in the right decision which will help ease tensions and create an appropriate climate for the political process,” Bourita commented.

Read also: Minister of Foreign Affairs Reiterates Morocco Has No Agenda in Libya

Morocco’s constant position

The Moroccan diplomat recalled Morocco’s position on the Libyan crisis, summarizing it in three main points.

First, Morocco believes that the solution can only come from Libyans themselves and not from foreign intervention. According to Bourita, foreign initiatives will only make the situation in Libya more complex.

The second point is that the solution must be peaceful because military campaigns will only cause casualties and destruction without improving the situation.

Finally, Morocco believes the solution to the Libyan crisis must be primarily political to ensure the legitimacy of any government that would come after elections.

Bourita reiterated that Morocco has no agenda in Libya and only wants to help Libyans reach a solution. The Kingdom is ready to provide tangible support to the UN to achieve a solution to the crisis, he said.

The stability of Libya would contribute to the stability of North Africa, the Sahel, and the Mediterranean, Bourita explained. Stability in Libya would also revitalize the Arab Maghreb Union, he added.

“That is why Morocco stands at the disposal of the UN and the Libyans to advance the political process with a view to reaching a solution,” the foreign minister concluded.

Read also: Morocco Denounces Foreign Intervention in Libyan Crisis

UN thanks Morocco

The deputy head of the UNSMIL confirmed Morocco’s efforts, thanking the country for the “unwavering and continued support” it provides to UN efforts in Libya.

“The Libyans are very happy to know that I am in Morocco because they are aware that the Kingdom has a great history in supporting UN processes,” Williams said.

During the press conference, the diplomat presented some of the latest developments in Libya.

Recalling the August 20 ceasefire declaration, Williams said the statement “was very courageous.”

“For too long, Libya has been an international story. We now have the opportunity to make it a Libyan story,” she added.

Williams mentioned several challenges for Libyans during the crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, “which is getting out of control.”

However, the UN diplomat expressed her optimism for positive developments in the near future.

At the end of her intervention, Williams reiterated her thanks to Morocco saying, “I am very grateful for the consultations I had with Mr. Bourita, and I am confident in the possibility of working together to build an inclusive dialogue in Libya.”

Williams’ visit to Morocco is part of the consultations she is conducting with the various parties involved in the Libyan crisis, as well as with regional and international partners.