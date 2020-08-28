Jordan Hopes to Improve Judiciary, Legal Cooperation With Morocco

The two countries have a friendly relationship based on diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Rabat – Jordan wishes to further develop its cooperation with Morocco, particularly in the judiciary and legal fields.

Jordan’s Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni announced the country’s interest during a meeting with the Moroccan Ambassador in Amman, Khaled Naciri, on Wednesday.

Discussions between the two officials focused on ways to strengthen judiciary and legal cooperation, within the framework of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between Morocco and Jordan.

During the meeting, the Moroccan ambassador highlighted the quality of political relations between the two kingdoms. Morocco and Jordan have enjoyed diplomatic ties since the rule of late King Hassan II and late King Hussein bin Talal.

Relations witnessed further strengthening after King Mohammed VI and King Abdullah II came into power in 1999, Naciri said.

The Jordanian minister made similar comments on Morocco-Jordan relations, saying the two countries have similar positions regarding the majority of issues in the Arab world.

While the meeting only included discussions, it could be in preparation for future partnership agreements.

Morocco-Jordan relations

Relations between Morocco and Jordan are currently based on multilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture, energy, and tourism.

In March 2019, King Abdullah II visited Morocco to discuss geopolitical issues in the Middle East and North Africa region with the Moroccan monarch.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties between Rabat and Amman. They also stressed the importance of collective action on high-priority issues in the region.

The visit resulted in the Morocco-Jordan economic forum, held in Amman on January 13 of this year.

During the meeting, the General Confederation of Enterprises in Morocco (CGEM) signed a convention ensuring cooperation between Moroccan and Jordanian businesses.

The forum concluded with several recommendations to boost economic partnership between businesses in Morocco and Jordan.

The organizers also decided to hold a second session in Morocco during the third quarter of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was postponed to a later date.

According to the UN Comtrade database, Morocco and Jordan maintain balanced trade. In 2018, Morocco exported goods worth $21.5 million to Jordan and imported $21 million of products from the Middle Eastern country.