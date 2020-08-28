Beirut Explosions, Lebanon Renews Thanks to Morocco for Medical Aid

High-level officials and celebrities in Lebanon have been thanking Morocco and King Mohammed VI for sending medical aid and foodstuffs for victims of the Beirut explosions.

Rabat – Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Charbel Wehbe renewed his country’s appreciation for the aid Morocco sent for the victims of the Beirut explosions.

In a meeting on Friday with Morocco’s Ambassador to Lebanon, M’hamed Karin, the Lebanese FM expressed his thanks for the support of King Mohammed VI.

After the Beirut explosions, the King ordered Morocco’s government to send 18 flights of medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon to support the victims of the devastation.

Morocco’s first aid shipment to Lebanon included 295 tons of basic foodstuffs and 10 tons of medical equipment. The aid included 11 tons of special equipment for Lebanon’s COVID-19 response, as well.

The Lebanese official also praised the “level and quality” of the medical services at the Moroccan military field hospital in Beirut, according to Morocco’s state media

The field hospital is part of King Mohammed VI’s aid initiative in Beirut. The facility opened on August 10 to provide medical care for the victims of the explosions that rocked the city on August 4.

Morocco sent 150 medical professionals, including 45 doctors, to staff the field hospital in Beirut. The medical facility provides thousands of medical services, including surgeries.

Medical staff conducted more than 88 successful surgeries between August 10-26. The surgeries include appendicitis and gastrointestinal and visceral infections, according to Morocco’s state media.

Since the field hospital opened its doors, Moroccan medical staff have provided over 12,946 services for the benefit of 5,800 patients.

Morocco’s solidarity with Lebanon

Ambassador Karin recounted the progress of Morocco’s aid distribution during the meeting with Lebanon’s foreign minister.

The Moroccan diplomat said that the royal gesture towards Lebanon reflects the “best values of the effective solidarity of Morocco towards the country affected by the explosion.”

He reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to stand by Lebanon as the country endures difficult circumstances.

Ambassador Karin and Minister Wehbe also discussed many bilateral issues of common interest between the countries.