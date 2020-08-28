The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 43,049.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,404 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 58,489.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,148 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 43,049. The country has a recovery rate of 73.6%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 41 more COVID-19 fatalities related, bringing the country’s total death toll to 1,052.

Morocco recorded 11 of the deaths in Marrakech, seven in Casablanca,five in Tangier, four in Fez, three in Oujda, two each in Agadir, Zagoura, and Ouarzazate, and one in Errachidia, Kelaat Sraghna, Taza, Sefrou, and Tetouan.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,388 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, August 28.

Of these, the ministry counts 191 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 44 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,881 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,810,056 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic was first reported in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 534 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 28.84% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 271 new cases. The region accounts for 16.12% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 159 new infections, with its total figures accounting for 14.98% of Morocco’s COVID-19 numbers.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 82 new cases and covers 16.33% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, which recorded 116 new cases, makes up 9.06% of the national figures.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases, covering 3.72% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 95 new cases (4.40%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 1.82% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region has recorded 22 additional cases (1.92%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 34 new cases to represent 0.64% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun with 13 new cases (0.45%).

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra only recorded four new cases (1.71%).

In addition to the Moroccan Ministry of Health’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 through medical services and raise awareness, the Ministry of Trade presented a new Moroccan-made intensive care bed.

The ICU bed is the fruit of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry, Moroccan engineering offices, and technical centers.

Morocco’s Minister of Industry, Moulay Hafid Elalamay, welcomed the Moroccan project, saying it is “30 % to 75% cheaper than what is imported from the international market.”