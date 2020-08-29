Banksy's Refugee Rescue Vessel Stranded, Issues Distress Signal

Rabat – A refugee vessel privately funded by artist Banksy has issued a distress signal after rescuing 130 refugees. The “Louise Michel” was unable to move after the vessel was stranded following a rescue mission. The ship helped 130 migrants in the Mediterranean sea but got stranded in the progress.

The vessel issued a distress signal roughly ninety kilometers off the Italian island of Lampedusa. The ship took on 130 heavily traumatized refugees, unable to move due to taking on too much weight. The ship has an “overcrowded deck and a life-raft deployed at her side” a tweet from the vessel revealed.

The vessel had left Spain on August 18 on a secret mission to rescue migrants. The ship’s crew has now announced to European countries they are ignoring their emergency calls for immediate assistance.