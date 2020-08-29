Unlike many Hollywood stars, Boseman attended college and earned a bachelor of fine arts in tandem with building his acting career.

Rabat – American actor Chadwick Boseman died August 28 at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor is mainly known for his iconic role in the superhero movie Black Panther.

Doctors diagnosed Chadwick Boseman with colon cancer in 2016, which continued progressing until it reached stage four. The disease ended the Hollywood star’s life in his home, with his wife and family.

Many celebrities shared their photos with the late Chadwick Boseman on social media, grieving his loss. Mourners included actor Chris Evans, who stated that he is “absolutely devastated” and heartbroken.

“Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King,” said the American actor.

Marvel Studios produced the ‘Black Panther’ movie. They shared a post on Instagram in the wake of the actor’s death. “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever.”

Black Panther grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide making it the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, and the third highest-grossing film in the US and Canada in 2018.

In other films, Chadwick Boseman embodied real life figures. He played soul music icon James Brown in the movie ‘Get on Up.’ He also portrayed American baseball player Jackie Robinson, who was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB), in the movie ‘42’.

Unlike many Hollywood actors, Chadwick Boseman attended college while pursuing his acting career. In 2000, he graduated from Washington DC’s Howard University with a BA in directing.

American actor Denzel Washington played benefactor to Boseman, privately funding his tuition.

The Black Panther star only learned about Washington’s donation after his graduation.