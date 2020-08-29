Morocco also recorded an additional 1,569 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,567 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 60,056.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,569 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 44,618. The country has a recovery rate of 74.3%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 26 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,078.

The recently recorded deaths include eight in Casablanca, five in Marrakech, four in Fez, two in each Errachidia, and El Hajeb, and one in each Settat, Sidi Slimane, Inezgane, Meknes, and Ifrance.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,360 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The ministry counts 198 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 41 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,852 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,830,908 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 609 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 29.10% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 349 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.28% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 122 new infections (14.79%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 112 new cases and covers 16.09% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 132 new cases (9.05%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.78% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 49 new cases (3.37%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 1.83% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region recorded 24 additional cases (1.91%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 21 new cases to represent 0.66% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded 19 new cases (1.70%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded only one new case (0.44%).