Moroccan Journalist Abdellah Imassi Wins Bronze at 2020 Telly Awards

The Washington-based journalist earned the award for his investigation into the killing of protesters in Sudan.

Rabat – Moroccan journalist Abdellah Imassi has won bronze at the 2020 Telly Awards for his investigative work on the killing of protesters in Sudan.

Imassi is based in Washington, D.C. and works as an investigative journalist for the Middle East Broadcasting Network (MBN).

The journalist earned the bronze award after the jury were impressed with his investigative television production “Who Kills Protesters in Sudan?” which he prepared for international TV channel Al Hurra.

The investigation discussed wars, assassinations, and tensions raised by the regime of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, with a focus on the 2013 protests against his regime and the killing of hundreds of protesters.

In a statement to Morocco World News, Abdellah Imassi said the earning of the bronze award is a recognition of “deep and sober journalism” in a time of widespread fake news.

“What is currently taking place in the journalistic field east and west with the spread of fake news, breaking news, and the controlling of the political agenda, the dominance of ideology over the sanctity of the news, raises existential questions about the role of the Arabic-speaking television,” he said.

Abdellah Imassi’s portfolio

Abdellah Imassi is an expert in the field of cybersecurity. He studied media and earned his bachelor’s degree in the field in 2007.

Imassi began his career in journalism working as a news editor for Moroccan television channel 2M until the end of 2009.

After working for a Moroccan satellite channel, the journalist joined the Middle East Broadcasting Network in 2013, where was involved in the digital division of the network as a TV producer.

He also worked as a television producer for the investigative unit of the Al Hurra television channel.

Imassi’s experience in the field of journalism made him a top candidate for this year’s Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors “excellence in video and television across all screens,” according to the event’s official website. The annual competition launched in 1979 and now receives more than 12,000 submissions from around the world.

The bronze award is the third-best prize of the Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards jury includes more than 200 prominent media experts, who work for advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.