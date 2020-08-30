Morocco Arrests 2 for Drug Trafficking, Possession of Firearm in Laayoune

The suspects were in possession of 493 kilograms of cannabis resin and a hunting rifle.

Rabat – Moroccan police in the southern city of Laayoune arrested two suspects for the illegal possession of a firearm and their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said the arrest was in collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Police arrested the suspects who were in a car in the Al Wahda district in Laayoune, DGSN said.

During the arrest, police seized a hunting rifle, 92 cartridges, and four casings.

Searches inside the house of one of the suspects enabled police to seize 20 packets carrying 493 kilograms of cannabis resin.

Police put the suspects in custody pending further investigation into the case.

The arrest is part of Morocco’s approach to combat drug trafficking.

Morocco seized large amounts of cannabis resin designated for local and international trafficking during different security operations.

One of the most recent major operations took place on August 7, when police seized 5.222 tons of cannabis and arrested three people for their suspected involvement in international drug trafficking.

Last year, Moroccan police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

Customs services seized another 119 tons of cannabis resin in 2019.