Morocco Confirms 1,343 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths in 24 Hours

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab and Guelmim-Oued Noun remain the least-infected regions in Morocco.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced 1,343 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 61,399 as of August 30.

Sunday’s new cases brought the total number of patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 to 13,933. The figure represents 22.69% of Morocco’s total confirmed cases.

In 24 hours, the ministry recorded 33 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,737 recoveries. The death toll has reached 1,111 while total recoveries stand at 46,355.

Morocco currently has a COVID-19 fatality rate of 1.81% and a recovery rate of 75.5%.

Since March, Moroccan health authorities have excluded 1,851,566 potential cases of COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, laboratories throughout the country have delivered 20,658 negative COVID-19 test results.

The regional distribution of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases

With a staggering 17,476 cases confirmed since the pandemic reached Morocco in March, the Casablanca-Settat region tops the country’s COVID-19 data. The region is the most populous in Morocco and accounts for 29.16% of the country’s total cases.

Casablanca-Settat reported 431 new cases and 7 new deaths in 24 hours.

Following is the Marrakech-Safi region, with 9,777 cases, or 16.28% of the national total.

Marrakech-Safi reported 215 new cases and 11 new deaths on Sunday. The south-central region of Morocco recently overtook Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima as the second most-infected region in Morocco.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima currently counts 9,663 cases of COVID-19 (15.88% of Morocco’s total), followed by Fez-Meknes (8,882, 14.69%).

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima reported 89 new cases and 2 new deaths on Sunday, while Fez-Meknes recorded 133 cases and 8 deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra is also one of Morocco’s most-infected regions, but has far fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 (5,435, 9.05%) compared to other regions.

The region confirmed 127 new cases on Sunday.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra follows with 2,624 cases (4.38%). Draa-Tafilalet has 2,270 cases (4.01%). Combined, the two regions have less than half of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra’s COVID-19 cases.

Beni-Mellal Khenifra announced 64 new cases on Sunday while Draa-Tafilalet recorded 191. Draa-Tafilalet also confirmed 3 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The Oriental (1,147 cases, 1.91%), Souss-Massa (1,099, 1.86%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1,021, 1.67%) regions have far fewer COVID-19 cases compared to the rest of the country.

Authorities in the Oriental region confirmed 28 new cases on Sunday. In Souss-Massa, 44 new cases and 2 deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed only six new cases.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (396 cases, 0.45%) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (264, 0.45%) remain the least-infected regions in Morocco when analyzing the country’s official COVID-19 data.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab recorded only 3 new cases today, while Guelmim-Oued Noun reported 12. Neither region confirmed any new deaths related to COVID-19.