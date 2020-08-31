Staff at the field hospital have conducted a total of 108 surgeries for the victims of the Beirut explosions.

Rabat – Morocco’s military field hospital in Beirut has provided 15,900 medical services since King Mohammed VI ordered its establishment after the August 4 explosions.

The free medical services, covering various specialties, benefited 6,970 people between August 10 and 30.

The medical staff offered basic treatment services, including 450 medical analysis services, and 1,203 x-ray examinations, including 479 echocardiography.

Morocco’s field hospital has also carried out a total of 108 surgeries in Beirut, including general surgery and brain, nerve, and eye surgery.

Patients have also benefited from ENT, gynecology, obstetrics, burn surgery, reconstructive surgery, resuscitation, pediatrics, and more.

In addition to medical services, Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut provided free medicines to 5,639 people.

Major Colonel and doctor Chagar Kacem, who is heading the field hospital in Beirut, recently told Morocco’s state media that the field hospital provides medical services to victims of the Beirut explosions in compliance with preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

He added that the medical staff, which includes 46 doctors, managed to carry out microsurgeries on the people affected by the explosions in Beirut.

The military official added that Morocco’s field hospital also delivered the baby of a Lebanese woman. The mother and child both enjoy good health, Kacem said.

In addition to Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut, King Mohammed VI also sent a total of 18 aid planes to Lebanon. Morocco’s humanitarian aid to Beirut surpassed that of the US, as well as European, Asian, and Arab countries.

Morocco’s first shipment to Lebanon arrived two days after the explosions. The aircraft transported 295 tons of basic foodstuffs, 10 tons of medical equipment, and 11 tons of special equipment for Lebanon’s COVID-19 response.

Morocco also donated first-aid medications, food products, and tents and blankets for hospitals.