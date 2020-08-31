Strong Thunderstorms, Wind to Hit Morocco Through Wednesday

The windy weather follows a series of heatwaves that hit the country in recent few weeks.

Rabat – Strong thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected from Monday to Wednesday in several provinces across Morocco.

The General Directorate of Meteorology in Morocco announced in a special notice that local strong thunderstorms will hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Boulemane, Errachidia, Figuig, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, Tata, Tinghir, and Zagora on Monday.

The directorate said the same weather conditions will hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Assa-Zag, Azilal, Errachidia, Figuig, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, Tata, Tinghir, and Zagora on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong gusts of wind of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour will hit the provinces of Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, Tangier-Asilah, and Tetouan on Monday.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in several places. Showers will persist in Errachidia and Zagora until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The strong thunderstorms and rain showers will be beneficial for Morocco’s agriculture in the upcoming season. Drought and lack of rainfall directly affected the country’s harvest this past season.

Morocco’s government had to implement a budget to assist farmers in drought-affected areas.

The lack of rainfall also prompted Morocco to import nearly six million tons of cereals in the first seven months.

The number represents an increase of 49.8% compared to the same period in 2019.

The Casablanca port recorded the cereal import highest activity, importing 3.4 million tons of cereal. The figure represents 56.5% of the country’s total cereal imports.

Morocco’s lack of rainfall this season also caused a decrease in dam filling rates throughout the country.

The Minister of Transport, Abdelkader Amara, said in mid-July that the country’s dams have an average filling rate of 45%, down from 2019’s national average of 54%.