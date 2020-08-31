Parents Must Submit Morocco’s In-Person Education Form by Thursday

In an unprecedented decision, the Ministry of Education gave parents the right to choose whether they want face-to-face or remote classes for their children.

Rabat – Parents wishing to let their children attend in-person classes during the 2020-2021 school year must submit an administrative form by Thursday, September 3, at the latest, Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced.

The ministry revealed the deadline in a statement on Monday, August 31.

The form includes personal information about students and one of their parents. It serves as a pledge to respect the health protocol implemented by schools.

The protocol includes safety measures, such as social distancing, wearing face masks, and temperature checks before school.

The administrative form does not require the parent’s signature to be certified by local authorities, the Ministry of Education clarified.

Parents wishing to send their children for in-person education can submit the form online through Morocco’s “Massar” platform. They can also fill out a printed version and submit it to their children’s school starting tomorrow, September 1.

In recent days, parents have found themselves facing a dilemma after the Ministry of Education announced they can choose whether to send their children to school or let them study from home.

The ministry announced the unprecedented decision on August 22, in light of the continuous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco.

The decision, however, caused controversy and several NGOs considered that, by letting parents make the choice on their own, the ministry proved its inability to make crucial decisions.

The Moroccan Federation for Consumer Rights (FMDC) called for postponing the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year to preserve the health of students across Morocco.

According to the NGO, postponing the beginning of studies would have been Morocco’s best decision because in-person classes pose a threat to students’ health while remote education is “inefficient.”

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi, however, stressed the crucial nature of continuing to provide education, emphasizing it “is everyone’s business.” Amzazi made the statement in response to the criticism, calling on parents to share responsibility and raise their children’s awareness about COVID-19.

The Ministry of Education also considers Morocco’s experience with remote education, between March and June, as a success.