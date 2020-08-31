Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 1,191 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 62,590.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,240 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the count to 47,595, with a recovery rate of 76%.

The ministry also recorded 30 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 1,141. The mortality rate is 1.8%.

Morocco recorded seven of the new fatalities in Marrakech, five in each Casablanca and Fez, two in each Ouarzazate and Assilah, and one in each Rabat, Settat, Khenifra, Safi, Tetouan, Zagoura, Errachidia, Kelaat Sraghna, and Midelt.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment is now 13,854.

The ministry counts 202 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 48 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,178 suspected COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,871,744 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 377 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 29.21% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 135 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.18% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 133 new infections (14.62%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 89 new cases and covers 15.72% of Morocco’s cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 109 new cases (9.06%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 4.12% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 97 new cases (4.45%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 1.90% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region recorded 16 additional cases (also 1.90%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 72 new cases (0.75%). The 72 cases resulted from an industrial COVID-19 hotspot.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.44%) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1.64%) did not record any new COVID-19 cases..

Not only Morocco is fighting COVID-19 within its territory, but the North African country is also contributing to the worldwide effort in finding a vaccine for the virus. Morocco is now taking part in clinical trials for Chinese company CNBG’s vaccine.

Thousands of Moroccan volunteered to take the vaccine that Chinese laboratories developed, following the signing of an agreement between Morocco and China on August 20.