King Mohammed VI, Xi Jinping Discuss Morocco-China Cooperation

The phone call comes after Morocco and China agreed to partner in vaccine trials to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s King Mohammed VI held a call on Monday with Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

The two discussed the “development of bilateral relations in all areas, including political dialogue, economic cooperation and cultural and human exchanges,” according to a statement from the Royal Cabinet.

The call also focused on Morocco and China’s partnership in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 20, Morocco and China National Biotec Group Limited (CNBG) signed an agreement to move forward with COVID-19 trials. The agreement contains three main areas of focus: Morocco’s cooperation, global cooperation, and a willingness to transcend “our two countries alone, to open up to the south and the north.”

The agreement allows Morocco to launch its first round of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait expressed his approval, saying Morocco will be able “probably very soon, to produce a vaccine as part of the exchange of expertise between Rabat and Beijing.”

Thousands of Moroccans have volunteered as test subjects for the third phase of clinical trials for CNBG’s vaccine.

King Mohammed VI and President Xi Xinping also discussed other means of cooperation to combat the pandemic going forward.

The call was a chance to thank China for the support it provided Morocco in implementing strong preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, in terms of both the provision of medical equipment and the transfer of knowledge and expertise.

Monday’s call between King Mohammed VI and President Xi Xinping only enhanced the friendship between the two countries.

The relationship between Morocco and China blossomed when the two leaders signed the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership in May 2016, during King Mohammed VI’s trip to Beijing.

The declaration aimed to strengthen their economic partnership and cooperation in various fields.

After the King’s visit to Beijing, the two countries vowed to enhance efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Private institutions from the two countries in the fields of industry and tourism signed several cooperation agreements to this end.

Between 2016 and 2019, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Morocco increased. After Morocco decided to remove visa requirements for citizens of China, the volume of Chinese tourists in Morocco reached 350,000 annually.

In November 2020, Morocco and China will celebrate 62 years of diplomacy.