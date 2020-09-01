Moroccan Inventor Mohamed Yalouh Wins Gold in 2020 iCAN Competition

The 15-year-old inventor developed an environmentally-friendly diesel engine.

Rabat – Mohamed Yalouh, a 15-year-old Moroccan inventor, earned a gold medal and the Best Invention Design Award in the 2020 iCAN International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada.

The competition’s final in Toronto on Saturday was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition saw the participation of 60 countries, said a press release from the Moroccan science and technology association OFEED.

The award-winning invention is a “diesel engine for a helicopter, a 6-stroke car and others,” the statement, quoted by Moroccan television channel 2M, reported.

The invention has characteristics such as “great fuel economy, better thermal stability, lower noise, and easier maintenance.”

The invention also includes an environmentally-friendly engine.

“These qualities innovate advancing the old rotary engine known as ‘the Wankel Rotary Engine,’” OFEED said.

Mohammed Yalouh has been a member of OFEED since June 2019.

According to 2M, the young Moroccan inventor is the first in Morocco to receive the “Inv” certificate, which recognizes the “most deserving inventors by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA).”

The Moroccan inventor was also among the honorees during his participation in the international competition “Inventions VS Corona.”

The competition recognized the innovations of 33 Moroccan inventors representing eight institutions.

The Moroccan participants won several awards during their participation, including the World Invention and Innovation’s WIIF Grand Prix.

The participants from Morocco won three gold medals, four silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.

Houari Larkoubi, Abderrahman Meziati, and Mariam El Moussaoui won the WIIF Grand Prix for inventing a mask that strengthens immunity.

Mohamed Yalouh was among the inventors who received a certificate of honor during his participation.

Moroccans success in iCAN

Mohamed Yalouh is not the only Moroccan inventor to earn awards in the iCAN competition.

Last year, the competition awarded the Moroccan School for Engineering Sciences (EMSI, Casablanca) a variety of awards.

The school won two gold medals and the distinction of Special Inventor Award for its two inventions “Smart Traffic” and “Smart Factory 4.0.”

iCAN is an international invention and innovation competition in Toronto, Canada, organized by the Toronto International Society of Innovation and Advanced Skills (TISIAS).