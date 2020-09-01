The new statement is separate from the recent weather office’s orange-level notice warning of thunderstorms that will continue until Wednesday in several provinces.

Rabat – In a new weather alert, Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology warns of strong thunderstorms in several provinces across the country on Tuesday.

The weather office issued the special report to notify Moroccans of strong local thunderstorms in the provinces of Errachidia, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, Tata, and Zagora until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Strong thunderstorms will continue in Errachidia, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, Tata, and Zagora until 10 p.m. and hit Al Haouz, Azilal, Figuig, Midelt, and Tinghir during the same period on Tuesday.

The weather alert comes just a day after the directorate issued a statement warning of heavy rains and thunderstorms in several provinces throughout Morocco.

The weather office forecasted thunderstorms in the provinces of Al Haouz, Assa-Zag, Azilal, Errachidia, Figuig, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, Tata, Tinghir, and Zagora on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hail was also expected in several places while showers persisted in Errachidia and Zagora until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.