Police Identify State of Emergency, Alcohol Violations at Casablanca Hotel

Rabat – Moroccan police have identified a series of violations in a hotel in Casablanca, including the marketing of contraband alcoholic beverages.

Police announced on Tuesday that the security operation took place on Monday, leading to the identification of several crimes, including the falsification of tax stamps.

The list of charges includes violation of Law 02-03 on the entry and stay of foreigners in Morocco and irregular migration.

During the operation, police arrested four Algerians staying in the Casablanca hotel illegally.

Police said the hotel also turned its restaurant into a nightclub without authorization. The hotel only has a permit to allow restaurants.

The nightclub, which is operating illegally due to the state of emergency, also has no authorization to sell alcoholic beverages.

“They have been staying in Morocco illegally since 2019,” the police said of the implicated Algerian nationals.

During the operation, searches enabled the police to seize 108 falsified tax stamps, aiming to convince authorities that customs cleared the alcoholic beverages they sell.

Police also seized 22 corks sealed with false customs stamps for use on old bottles.

Security services also seized 74 empty bottles to be used after adding falsified fiscal and visual data, 11 bottles of contraband alcohol, and nine opened bottles.

Police put the manager of the Casablanca hotel in custody to determine the circumstances of the case.

The arrested Algerian nationals are pending deportation procedures.

Moroccan police opened an investigation to arrest all possible accomplices involved in the case.

Police said the operation comes in the wake of similar actions concerning several hotels across Morocco, to “verify the degree of their alignment with the legal and regulatory provisions” related to alcoholic drinks.

The operation is also part of Morocco’s approach to ensure that hotel facilities abide by the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the state of health emergency recommendations.

Officers conducted checks at 49 restaurants selling alcoholic beverages and 117 cafes. During the operation, police identified 119 offenses, including 31 in Casablanca’s Ain Diab neighborhood.

The police said the operations are in accordance with legal provisions and are under the supervision of the public prosecutor office.