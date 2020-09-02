The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 13,880 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,672 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 65,453.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,435 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 50,357. The country has a recovery rate of 76.9%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 32 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,216.

The ministry counts 202 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 46 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,752 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,913,387 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 651 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 29.57% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 252 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.15% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 152 new infections (14.42%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 83 new cases and now covers 15.29% of all cases recorded in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 133 new cases (9.04%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 4.27% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 151 new cases (4.52%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases, its total now accounting for 1.98% of Morocco’s total.

The Oriental region recorded 19 additional cases (1.89%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 45 new cases (0.80%).

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded only 22 new cases (0.48%).

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra only recorded seven new cases (1.58%).

Today’s COVID-19 bulletin by Mouad Mrabet, a coordinator at the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations, will be the last one that the ministry diffuses.

The Ministry of Health announced it will replace the daily bulletin with a press release that it will make available everyday at 6 p.m.

In addition, what was a weekly assessment of the epidemiological situation in Morocco will now take place every two weeks.